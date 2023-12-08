Allegheny County Police file charges against two passengers that tried to bring guns onto planes

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Two passengers are now facing charges after they attempted to bring loaded guns onto flights at Pittsburgh International Airport.

According to Allegheny County Police, on December 6, 32-year-old Nicholas Bello from Mt. Lebanon was found to have a loaded, .380 caliber handgun in his carry-on bag, which was spotted at the main security checkpoint.

Investigators learned that Bello did not possess a valid concealed carry permit.

He was released from custody and is facing a misdemeanor count of carrying a firearm without a license.

Just a day later, another gun was found at the main security checkpoint.

Agents found a loaded .380 caliber handgun in the carry-on bag of 35-year-old Luis Arce from Somerville, Massachusetts.

Once again, an investigation revealed that Arce did not have a valid concealed carry permit.

He is being held in the Allegheny County Jail awaiting preliminary arraignment.

The FBI was also alerted to these incidents.

County police, to this date, have filed charges against 14 individuals this year who have brought firearms illegally to the airport.

Meanwhile, a record 41 guns have been confiscated at the security checkpoints at Pittsburgh International Airport.