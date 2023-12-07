Man in custody after attempting to bring loaded gun onto flight at Pittsburgh International Airport

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - TSA agents have once again stopped a passenger from bringing a gun onto a flight at Pittsburgh International Airport.

For the 41st time in 2023, agents prevented a man from carrying a loaded .380 caliber handgun with six bullets onto a plane on Wednesday.

"In addition to being arrested, this individual also faces a Federal civil citation that will cost him thousands of dollars," said Karen Keys-Turner, TSA's Federal Security Director for the airport. "Responsible gun owners do not bring their guns to a checkpoint because they know the proper way to pack a firearm for a flight. There is absolutely no excuse for bringing a gun to a checkpoint."

This takes the number of guns confiscated at the checkpoint up to 41 which continues to be record-setting.

The previous record was set in 2019 when 35 guns were confiscated.

Travelers are permitted to travel with firearms but only in a checked bag and if they are unloaded and packed in a hard-sided locked case. That case also should be taken to airline check-in to be declared.

You can read the TSA's full instructions on how to travel with a firearm on their website at this link.

TSA is reminding travelers ahead of the Christmas holiday that bringing a gun to the airport and not following proper protocol can carry fines of up to $15,000.

So far this year, nationwide, TSA has confiscated more than 6,000 guns at checkpoints and is on pace to exceed the record of 6,542 confiscated at checkpoints in 2022.