Allegheny County police investigating deadly shooting in Wilkinsburg

WILKINSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) -- The Allegheny County Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting in Wilkinsburg.

Allegheny County 911 was notified of a man found dead in the 1000 block of Ross Avenue around 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

First responders found the unidentified man on the sidewalk with a single gunshot to the upper torso, according to a news release from county police.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the county police tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.