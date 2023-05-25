Allegheny County opening pools, spray parks June 3

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Summer is just around the corner. Allegheny County is opening its pools and spray parks next week.

The Allegheny County Parks Department announced on Thursday that its pools and spray parks will open on June 3.

The Boyce Park Wave Pool, North Park Swimming Pool, Settlers Cabin Wave Pool and South Park Wave Pool will be open from 11:30 to 7:30 p.m.

The Deer Lakes Spray Park and Round Hill Spray Park will be open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Pools and spray parks will be open weather and conditions permitting, the county said.

While it has met its goal for hiring lifeguards this summer, the Parks Department is still hiring and lifeguard positions are still available.