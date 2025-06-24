Allegheny County has fewer farmers market vouchers for seniors this year

Allegheny County has fewer farmers market vouchers for seniors this year

Allegheny County has fewer farmers market vouchers for seniors this year

Pittsburgh-area senior centers are running low on farmers market vouchers.

On Tuesday, hundreds received vouchers while hundreds more were turned away. At the Mount Washington Senior Center, a volunteer said they ran out of vouchers in 50 minutes. People were then given applications so they could join a waitlist.

"The seniors are the one's that are suffering," said volunteer Joanne Freeborn. "The people that really need the food."

Freeborn said they probably turned away over 100 people.

The centers KDKA-TV spoke with say this year, they were given fewer vouchers to distribute, and the voucher amount was reduced.

"Last year, we had $50 worth of vouchers. This year, we only got $25. I mean, something is better than nothing, but it's still a hardship," Freeborn said.

There are changes this year to the Farmers Market Nutrition Program due to federal funding cuts. The director for the Allegheny County Area Agency on Aging said they got 25% fewer vouchers this year.

"We only had a 120 this year as opposed to 500 last year, so we really took a big hit," said Freeborn.

The Allentown Senior Citizen Center said they ran out in under 90 minutes. This year, they had at least 200 vouchers to distribute compared to more than 300 last year.

Anyone who doesn't get a voucher can fill out a form to join a waitlist.

Freeborn says this isn't right.

"We are the most vulnerable and thank you so much for cutting us, I really appreciate it," Freeborn said sarcastically.