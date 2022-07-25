Allegheny County Emergency Rental Assistance Program ends July 31

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Allegheny County's emergency rental assistance program is ending on July 31.

Applicants with outstanding documentation have to submit it before Aug. 1, the county announced Monday. The county stopped taking new applications in March but has continued to pay out nearly $118 million in rent and utilities assistance to over 17,500 households.

Funded with COVID relief money, the Emergency Rental Assistance Program was designed to help people economically affected by the pandemic.

The county said notifications will be sent to people in active mediation or eviction proceedings, and they'll need to provide any outstanding documents for consideration by July 31. Outstanding applications for people not in active mediation or eviction proceedings will be denied.

For information on how to apply, visit the county's website. People can also call ACTION-Housing at 412-248-0021 for help or make an appointment with Allegheny LINK by calling 1-866-730-2368.