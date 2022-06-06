Allegheny County elections board meets to certify primary's results

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Allegheny County elections board met to certify the results of last month's primary Monday and speakers demanded changes to how the county runs its next election.

County elections officials admitted there were a few problems on election day like some precincts not having enough pre-printed ballots for a few hours until more could be delivered. County Executive Rich Fitzgerald said that will be corrected in the November election.

According to WESA's Chris Potter, officials also said a truck fire on the Liberty Bridge on election day threw a wrench into efforts to get more ballots to the polls as quickly as possible.

An elections board member called for each polling place to have one ballot per registered voter for the November election. Fitzgerald asked the committee to delay voting on that proposal.

The board unanimously certified the results of the election except for the Republican Senate primary and county committee write-ins.

The county says write-in votes are still being tabulated and will be done by the end of next week after election workers had to take time out to conduct the recount for the GOP Senate nomination instead. On Friday night, Dave McCormick conceded the nomination to Mehmet Oz. Oz will face the Democratic nominee, Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, in November.