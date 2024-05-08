Allegheny County Council honors Pittsburgh Today Live's 20 years on the air with proclamation

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Allegheny County Council is recognizing KDKA's morning lifestyle show Pittsburgh Today Live for its 20 years on the air.

(Photo Credit: Heather Abraham/KDKA)

PTL, as the show has come to be known among the team and crew, premiered on May 10, 2004. Since then, it has become the most-watched and longest-running local lifestyle show in Pittsburgh.

County Councilman Bob Macey brought the proclamation to the show.

"I really think I know these people," Macey said. "I watch them every day. I really, really like it for a variety of reasons. The pets, the food, the jokes. They make me smile and a lot of us today need to smile at lot more."

Hosts Heather Abraham and David Highfield accepted the proclamation for the whole team, affectionately known as Team PTL.

Jennifer Antkowiak, Kristine Sorensen and Jon Burnett, former hosts of the show, are also honored in the proclamation.

Pittsburgh Today Live will debut its 20th Anniversary Special on May 10, 2024, at 9 a.m. on KDKA. It will re-air later that day at both 1 p.m. and 9 p.m. on KDKA+.

It will air several more times throughout the weekend, including on Saturday, May 11, 2024, at 7 p.m. on KDKA, and at 8 p.m. on KDKA+. It will also stream on CBS News Pittsburgh.

Look for our WATCH notifications on social media throughout the weekend.

The special was taped at the Point Park University Pittsburgh Playhouse in front of a live audience. It features regular PTL guests, contributors, music, food, fun and a special celebrity guest that you don't want to miss.