Girlfriend of man killed in Aliquippa shooting says he was a "great person"

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. (KDKA) — A man shot and killed in Aliquippa over the weekend is being remembered by his loved ones.

Pennsylvania State Police said Devon Williams was shot and killed on Sunday around noon in an alleyway off Burton Street in Aliquippa.

"He meant everything to me," the victim's girlfriend, Ashton Walker, said. "He was my whole life. He was a great person. He would give anybody the shirt off his back."

Just days before Christmas, Walker got the shocking phone call that the love of her life was killed.

"A lot of people loved Devon," she said. "He was funny. He made everyone laugh. He could sing."

"He loved his kids," she added. "He loved his stepson. He loved me. He loved his family. He was real big into his family. He would do anything for them."

State police in Beaver County said the 34-year-old was fatally shot not far from where he lived with his girlfriend. Walker said she talked to Williams the morning of the shooting.

"I was at work so I don't know what he was doing," she said. "I talked to him in the morning, but he was normal."

"I don't know who would want to do that and take him away from us and ruin everybody's life," she added.

Detectives would not say on Monday if they had any suspects or what evidence they had in the case. Several neighbors told KDKA they did not hear gunshots on Sunday.

Williams leaves behind two daughters.

"Whoever did this is a horrible person," Walker said. "You took someone great who loved so many people and he was loved by so many people."

Walker said Williams moved to Pittsburgh from Virginia but had been living in Aliquippa. She said he worked with asbestos for a local union.