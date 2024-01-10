Aliquippa files appeal on PIAA's decision to bump football team up to 5A classification

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Aliquippa School District has officially filed to appeal the PIAA's decision to bump its football team up in classification to 5A.

The district says it submitted its appeal on Tuesday afternoon.

Last week, the district was informed that the PIAA would be bumping them up to Class 5A under the league's competitive balance formula.

The PIAA's competitive balance rule takes into account postseason success over two years in addition to what are considered 'transfers' into the district.

The Aliquippa football team has played in the state championship game in the 4A classification in each of the past three seasons.

Aliquippa head coach Mike Warfield looks on during the WPIAL 4A Championship game at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh. Mike Darnay/Mon Valley Independent

This fall, the team went 14-0, winning the state title with a 60-14 win against Dallas.

Superintendent Phillip Woods said that you're able to appeal that the PIAA got the number of transfers incorrect and now that appeal is in the works.

In 2020, the PIAA moved Aliquippa from 3A to 4A, and last year tried to move them to 5A.

The school appealed based on player safety and the PIAA granted the request.

The superintendent said they're appealing again and hoping for the same outcome despite not being able to use the grounds of health and safety as a factor.

Dwight Lindsey, father of standout player and Pitt recruit Cameron Lindsey told KDKA that last season was a nonstop grind for his son playing in 4A.

Lindsey, a Pitt recruit, said this is the most worn out he's ever been at the end of a season due to the lack of players the team had in comparison to some of their opponents.

The PIAA board is set to meet on January 24.

It's unclear when a ruling on Aliquippa's appeal may be released.