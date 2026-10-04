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Two victims flown to the hospital after stabbing inside Aliquippa apartment complex

By
Patrick Damp
Web Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Patrick Damp is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh. A Pittsburgh native who grew up watching KDKA-TV, Patrick studied journalism at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. After half a decade in sports communication, Patrick decided to pursue his dream of working in journalism in his hometown and joined the CBS Pittsburgh team in 2019.
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Patrick Damp

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Two people had to be airlifted to the hospital after a stabbing early on Sunday morning in Beaver County. 

According to information provided to KDKA-TV, the stabbing happened at the Eleanor Roosevelt Apartments in Aliquippa just before 3:30 a.m. 

As a result, two people had to be flown to the hospital to be treated for their injuries. 

Their conditions are unknown as of Sunday morning.

No suspects have been named, and police are investigating. 

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