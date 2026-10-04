Two victims flown to the hospital after stabbing inside Aliquippa apartment complex

Two people had to be airlifted to the hospital after a stabbing early on Sunday morning in Beaver County.

According to information provided to KDKA-TV, the stabbing happened at the Eleanor Roosevelt Apartments in Aliquippa just before 3:30 a.m.

As a result, two people had to be flown to the hospital to be treated for their injuries.

Their conditions are unknown as of Sunday morning.

No suspects have been named, and police are investigating.