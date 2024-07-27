5K walk and run honors Pitt student killed by ex-boyfriend and other domestic violence victims

Pittsburgh (KDKA) – Hundreds of people gathered Saturday to run, walk and honor the life of Alina Sheykhet, a Pitt student killed by her ex-boyfriend in an act of domestic violence in 2017.

As the horn sounded on Saturday's 5K, the memories seeped in for Alina's dad Yan Sheykhet.

"It's really hard for me," he said. "That pain's never gonna go away."

This is year five for Alina's Light Walk and Run for Love. Seven years after Alina's death, the nonprofit created in her name continues to try and turn grief into hope.

Yan is the president of Alina's Light. There was purple everywhere on Saturday at Settler's Cabin Park in Allegheny County, something that was intentional.

"When we moved to the house, I asked her what color of the room you want, and she said purple," he said.

Alina Sheykhet is seen in a Facebook photo obtained by CBS Pittsburgh station KDKA-TV.

It also signifies domestic violence awareness.

Alina was brutally killed by her ex-boyfriend in 2017. Her family filed a protection from abuse order from her ex-boyfriend. Days later, he came into Alina's Oakland apartment and took her life.

"My husband and I, we found her. And that's how our new life started," said Elly Sheykhet, Alina's mother and the vice president of Alina's Light.

That new life involves sponsoring resources for domestic abuse victims and encouraging them to speak out.

"Alina didn't even think she was abused, and she was hiding it. This is the issue, being silent."

Legislators like state Rep. Anita Kulik of Pennsylvania's 45th District are also trying to reform the protection from abuse law in the Keystone State.

"Electronic monitoring would enable a victim to get alerts as to when a defendant is within a certain area of them so they can get to safety," said Kulik, a Democrat.

Even though the runners and walkers finished, Elly Sheykhet isn't done. For her, this work gives her some sense of normalcy – one she enjoyed before the tragedy.

"This organization, it's not my business – it's my daughter," she said. "It's my daughter, and taking care of this organization makes me feel I keep parenting my daughter."

This is the organization's biggest fundraiser of the year. All the proceeds from Saturday's 5K end up providing the bulk of the funds to support the group's mission of supporting and raising awareness for domestic violence victims, as well as encouraging people to speak out.