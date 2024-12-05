Alex Highsmith expected to return to the Steelers' lineup this weekend

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith is expected to get back in the lineup this weekend when the team hosts the Cleveland Browns.

Highsmith has missed the last three games with an ankle injury he suffered during a game against the Washington Commanders last month, but as KDKA's Cassidy Wood reports, Highsmith appears to be back.

For the first time since Week 3, it appears that T.J. Watt, Nick Herbig, and Alex Highsmith will all play in a game together.

The team has been dealing with some injuries since that Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers, but it looks like all three pieces are back in play now.

"It's really a mental thing too at this point," Highsmith said. "I've just gotta trust it. Especially being that ankle, that's the side I primarily play and bending off that side, I've gotta have as much strength on that ankle as I can. Like I said, it's feeling better, so the plan is to go this weekend. I've just got to continue to get better throughout the week.

It was a strong "maybe" that Highsmith would play against Cincinnati and he ultimately sat the game out, but now he's expected to play in Sunday's shot at revenge against the Cleveland Browns.

Highsmith says it's nice to be able to get back in time for this game and get a chance to help his team come away with a win.

"The whole week hasn't necessarily about getting back, but getting right," Highsmith said. "There's a lot of things we look at on our film the last game that we could've done better. So we just have to go out there and play Pittsburgh Steeler football, play hard, play fast, play physical. We've just gotta go out there and play better than we did a few weeks ago.

The Steelers haven't been swept by the Browns since 1988.

The team's 32 straight seasons without a divisional opponent sweep by Cleveland is the longest in NFL history.