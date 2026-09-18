Leaders say Pittsburgh-area's infrastructure is "ready" for AI

Global leaders gathered together for a second day in Bakery Square for the AI Horizons Summit.

A big topic discussed Friday was the critical role of infrastructure and how it is changing to keep up with a new world of AI technology.

Energy leaders pointed to the massive shift in data centers and their scale, moving from 10 megawatt facilities in the past to some now as large as one gigawatt.

She said companies are working to invest and produce power and said nuclear, gas, solar and battery are all required to keep pace with what's needed. Presnalm said it's important to work together with other companies to build a more robust infrastructure system.

"The grid has had a lack of investment over the past 20 years in some aspects," Presnalm said. "I think more and more of the distributed resources are going to help to lead to that grid of the future where you have this very resilient system that has been in place."

Brian Guzen from Duquesne Light was also there during the workshop session to give a local perspective on the growing need for more power. He said Duquesne Light is working to balance data center needs with residential reliability.

"We want to make sure that we're showing up for everybody and making sure that the growers are paying for the growth, so that we can support the economy and that we can have our residents continue to enjoy the safe, reliable power that we provide to them, Guzen said.

He said the company is using new, cutting-edge technology called Line Vision Tech to improve its transmission lines and optimize its existing energy systems.

"It takes the existing lines, so those big power lines that you see, we're able to put instruments on there to get 25% more power through those lines in a safe way, that's installed by our workforce, our IBW Local 29, and it adds to the value of the region, so that we don't have to build more lines where we can get the most out of the lines in which we have," Guzen said.

Guzen said Duquesne Light plans to invest $2.7 million by 2030.

"We're ready for it," he said. "We're ready for the partnership, and I'm just excited to see this region thrive, and all Pittsburghers will be thriving in prosperity 10 years from now."