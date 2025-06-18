AHN Wexford is one of the nation's quietest hospitals at night, surveys say

Allegheny Health Network's AHN Wexford Hospital has received high marks as one of the nation's quietest hospitals at night for the fourth consecutive year, according to new patient surveys that were compiled by the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

Data snapshots are released periodically throughout the year. A star rating is then assigned to hospitals for varying patient experience categories, per a news release from Allegheny Health Network.

Patients who had spent the night in the hospital were asked whether "the area around their room was always quiet at night." Data from a recently released snapshot indicated that 72% of respondents answered "yes" to the question, besting the national average (62%) and the Pennsylvania average (56%). An additional 24% said the environment was "usually" quiet.

In the winter 2025 snapshot, Wexford's "always quiet" number was even higher, at 74%. That was good for the highest-possible five-star "quietness rating" from the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

"Nighttime noise affects patient satisfaction and, more importantly, disrupts sleep and recovery," said Lisa Graper, chief nursing officer at AHN Wexford. "Noise reduction begins with staff training and evidence-based interventions, but it also includes elements of hospital design, such as all-private rooms and soft-closing drawers."

"At AHN Wexford, we pride ourselves on providing exceptional medicine and an exceptional patient experience," said Allan Klapper, MD, president, AHN Wexford. "That experience takes many forms, but keeping the volume down at night is especially important to us. Study after study shows that a quiet hospital environment can improve patient healing and well-being, which reduces stress and can even lead to shorter hospital stays."

AHN Wexford also earned five stars in the areas of cleanliness, nurse communication, and the patient's understanding of care instructions when they transition out of the hospital, the news release added.