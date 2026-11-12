Allegheny Health Network receives $25 million gift to advance cancer research and care

Allegheny Health Network has received a $25 million gift to assist with cancer care and research, the healthcare company announced on Thursday morning.

Cancer survivor and Dow Inc. executive chairman Jim Fitterling provided the gift to AHN.

"Jim's extraordinary generosity is a powerful investment in the future of cancer care at AHN and in the patients and families who turn to us for hope when they receive a cancer diagnosis," said Mark Sevco, president of AHN. "This historic gift will give our clinicians and researchers additional resources to pursue new discoveries, expand innovative treatment options and build upon our commitment to providing exceptional cancer care, particularly for patients facing complex diagnoses."

Fitterling's gift is the largest philanthropic investment in AHN's history and will be used to advance cancer research, therapies, and improve care for patients battling cancer.

As a thank you, the AHN Cancer Center, along with its more than 35 locations, will be rebranded as the AHN James R. Fitterling Cancer Center.

"When you're facing a cancer diagnosis, having the right physician, the right treatment, and a reason to hope can make all the difference. I know that firsthand because of the extraordinary care I received from Dr. Bartlett," said Fitterling. "My hope is that this gift will help accelerate research and discovery so that more patients have access to innovative treatment options and the best chance of a successful outcome."

When Fitterling was diagnosed with cancer in the 2000s, he received care from Dr. David L. Barlett, a surgical oncologist and director of the AHN Cancer Center.

Fitterling was diagnosed with stage IV appendiceal cancer, a rare form of the disease that can spread through the abdomen. Under Dr. Bartlett's care, Fitterling underwent multiple surgeries as well as chemotherapy.

"Jim understands the stakes and knows that the greatest advances in cancer care happen when we have the ability to turn promising ideas into meaningful treatment options for patients," said Dr. Bartlett. "His incredible generosity will give our physicians and researchers the resources to pursue bold new approaches, accelerate discoveries and develop treatments that could change what's possible for patients and families facing cancer."

Now, Fitterling's $25 million endowment will help with multiple aspects of cancer research and care throughout AHN. These include recruiting and retaining oncologists and researchers, enrolling an additional 10,000 patients in AHN's cancer data and research program, clinical trials, and AHN's ambassador program.