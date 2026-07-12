Afternoon showers possible on Sunday in Pittsburgh, but weather remains mostly sunny

Today we are seasonable with partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid-80s.

There are a few isolated showers this afternoon and evening, but not a washout, and nothing severe is expected.

Conditions throughout the day on Sunday in Pittsburgh KDKA Weather Center

Most will be mainly dry, and the dry weather carries into the week with highs near 90 and plenty of sunshine.

Hourly Conditions:

9 a.m.: 74° Mostly Sunny

Noon: 80° Mostly Cloudy

3 p.m.: 82° Showers

6 p.m.: 81° Mostly Sunny

We could see our 6th 90-degree day of the year on Tuesday, with two more following through Thursday, plus it could feel in the triple digits for some areas. Wednesday will be the hottest!

Temperatures and heat index for this week KDKA Weather Center

Our next best chance of rain and storms is Friday and throughout the weekend!