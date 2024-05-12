After severe storms on Saturday, Mother's Day concludes with quiet, dry evening

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - After a stormy Saturday evening, we're enjoying a quiet, dry Mother's Day, with temperatures about five degrees cooler than normal in the mid-60s.

Alert: None

Aware: Showers/A few storms return Tuesday/Wednesday

KDKA-TV Weather Center

This dry, pleasant weather sticks around tonight and Monday, with clear skies tonight, allowing temperatures to dip into the upper 40s for lows.

Monday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy, with just a chance of an early morning sprinkle for areas closer to I-80. Otherwise, we'll have some sunshine and highs warming to the mid-to-upper 70s by late afternoon.

Clouds return Tuesday, with showers in the morning and a storm or two possible in the second half of the day. More showers and a few storms stick around Wednesday before another dry day on Thursday.

Highs most of the week will be in the 70s (just above normal for mid-May).

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos

KDKA-TV Weather Center

Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!