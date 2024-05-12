Watch CBS News
After severe storms on Saturday, Mother's Day concludes with quiet, dry evening

By Kristin Emery

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - After a stormy Saturday evening, we're enjoying a quiet, dry Mother's Day, with temperatures about five degrees cooler than normal in the mid-60s.

This dry, pleasant weather sticks around tonight and Monday, with clear skies tonight, allowing temperatures to dip into the upper 40s for lows. 

Monday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy, with just a chance of an early morning sprinkle for areas closer to I-80. Otherwise, we'll have some sunshine and highs warming to the mid-to-upper 70s by late afternoon. 

Clouds return Tuesday, with showers in the morning and a storm or two possible in the second half of the day. More showers and a few storms stick around Wednesday before another dry day on Thursday. 

Highs most of the week will be in the 70s (just above normal for mid-May).

