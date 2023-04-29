Adoptable pets Chia and April: Furry Tails

Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I'll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!

Chia

Animal Friends

(Photo Courtesy: Animal Friends)

Animal Friends Pet Profile:

Ch-Ch-Ch-Chia. Meet your real-life Chia Pet! This 5-year-old girl came to Animal Friends after her owner passed away. She can be a little shy when you first meet her, but once she warms up Chia is extremely affectionate! Her favorite pastime is sitting in laps and making biscuits. Don't let this sweet girl wait any longer!

To find out more about how to adopt, click here!

If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7000. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!

April

Orphans of the Storm

(Photo Courtesy: Orphans of the Storm)

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

April was brought to us as a stray. She loves people but is not good with other animals. She likes to go for walks and is very loving and affectionate with the volunteers! April is very clean in her pen. Loves getting treats!

To find out more about how to adopt, visit this link!

Bonus pets waiting at the shelter:

Click here -- for Darby the affectionate, quiet tabby cat

Click here -- for Rosie the sweet senior Chihuahua

Click the link to learn more about pet adoption at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Armstrong County! Or call them at this number: 724-548-4520.

