Westmoreland County animal rescue hosts reunion event, bringing together dogs and their adopted families

By Erika Stanish

A special event was held in Westmoreland County this weekend to celebrate a local organization's mission of saving dogs from Puerto Rico. 

Adopt A Sato was established in 2016, bringing abandoned and/or abused dogs from the streets and beaches of Puerto Rico to the United States.

This weekend, a reunion event was held in Ardara, bringing together some of the dogs that have been rescued over the years, along with their adopted families.

According to the rescue, "the euthanasia rate in the USA is around 50%. In Puerto Rico, it is 99%, which means that most dogs are picked up and euthanized immediately."

Adopt A Sato was established in 2016, bringing abandoned and/or abused dogs from the streets and beaches of Puerto Rico to the United States.   Photo Credit: Adopt A Sato

Pam Bacco, one of the organizers, said there was a Chinese auction, as well as a K-9 demonstration and performances by riders on horseback. 

Rescuers Leilani Belendez and Beatriz Rodriguez, who work with rescues in Puerto Rico, also flew in for the visit to see the pups they've helped over the years.

Since 2012, Bacco said they've saved 500 dogs.

If you would like to learn more about Adopt A Sato or are interested in adopting a dog, click here or visit the organization's Facebook page.

