Monessen school board to vote on bringing specialized Adelphoi program to middle school

A proposal to bring a specialized behavioral health program to Monessen Middle School is generating passionate debate across the community.

Some parents say they're worried about safety and transparency, while others believe misinformation is fueling the controversy and overshadowing the growing need for children's mental health services. However, no decision has been made because leaders haven't approved the proposal.

What's the plan

The school board is considering allowing Adelphoi, a nonprofit that provides specialized education and behavioral health services for children with significant emotional and behavioral needs, to operate an emotional support program inside Monessen Middle School.

District leaders say the program would serve up to 24 students in grades three through eight, using two first-floor classrooms with a separate entrance, dedicated staff and security.

Parents react

But the proposal has drawn strong opposition. Parents have packed recent school board meetings, and social media has been flooded with posts questioning student safety, transparency, and whether a program serving children with significant emotional and behavioral needs belongs inside the middle school.

Not every parent walked away from this week's meeting opposed. One Monessen mother said she attended to hear the proposal firsthand instead of relying on social media. She told us they left believing many of the fears surrounding Adelphoi were based on misinformation.

She added that the district answered many of her questions and believes the program could expand access to mental health resources for children while bringing additional resources and revenue to the district.

She hopes more parents attend future meetings so they can hear the discussion before the school board makes a final decision.

What's next?

A final vote is still expected, and district leaders say they'll continue answering questions from parents before any decision is made.

KDKA-TV reached out to the superintendent for comment but did not hear back on Wednesday.