Watch CBS News
Local News

Police: Adams Township juvenile picked up from house by 2 out-of-state men found in Missouri

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Missing Adams Township teen found in Missouri
Missing Adams Township teen found in Missouri 00:22

ADAMS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- A juvenile from Butler County who police say was picked up by two out-of-state men was found in Missouri.

Adams Township police said they got a report of a runaway juvenile on Saturday. They said they learned the juvenile had been picked up by two men who had traveled to Adams Township from out of state, and police said they discovered a "significant amount" of silver coins had been taken too. 

Working with FBI Pittsburgh and FBI Arkansas' Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force, police started tracking the suspects' vehicle from Springdale, Arkansas.

The juvenile was found left at an Econo Lodge on Sunday by police in St. Robert, Missouri.  

Nicholas Padgett and Nathaniel Archer were arrested and charged with interference with the custody of children, theft, receiving stolen property and criminal use of a communication facility. They're in custody and awaiting extradition to Butler County.

Police said they believe all the stolen silver coins had been found too. 

In a press release, Adams Township police said the social media sites Facebook, Discord and Snapchat were used in this case, and police are reminding parents to be vigilant about their children's social media activity. 

First published on April 25, 2023 / 12:39 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.