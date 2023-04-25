Police: Adams Township juvenile picked up from house by 2 out-of-state men found in Missouri

ADAMS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- A juvenile from Butler County who police say was picked up by two out-of-state men was found in Missouri.

Adams Township police said they got a report of a runaway juvenile on Saturday. They said they learned the juvenile had been picked up by two men who had traveled to Adams Township from out of state, and police said they discovered a "significant amount" of silver coins had been taken too.

Working with FBI Pittsburgh and FBI Arkansas' Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force, police started tracking the suspects' vehicle from Springdale, Arkansas.

The juvenile was found left at an Econo Lodge on Sunday by police in St. Robert, Missouri.

Nicholas Padgett and Nathaniel Archer were arrested and charged with interference with the custody of children, theft, receiving stolen property and criminal use of a communication facility. They're in custody and awaiting extradition to Butler County.

Police said they believe all the stolen silver coins had been found too.

In a press release, Adams Township police said the social media sites Facebook, Discord and Snapchat were used in this case, and police are reminding parents to be vigilant about their children's social media activity.