Actor Tom Sizemore dead at 61

Tom Sizemore, the actor known for his roles in films like "Saving Private Ryan" and "Black Hawk Down" has died at 61 years old.

The actor suffered an aneurysm at his Los Angeles home on Feb. 18. He was hospitalized in critical condition and had remained so until Friday.

"It is with great sadness and sorrow I have to announce that actor Thomas Edward Sizemore ("Tom Sizemore") aged 61 passed away peacefully in his sleep at <time> today at St Joseph's Hospital Burbank," said a statement from Sizemore's manager Charles Lago. "His Brother Paul and twin boys Jayden and Jagger (17) were at his side."

On Monday, Sizemore's family members were told that there was "no further hope" that he could recover from the aneurysm, leaving them with an "end of life decision" to make.

Sizemore is also well-known for roles in films including "True Romance," "Heat" and "Born on the 4th of July."

He also has had a history of drug abuse and run-ins with law enforcement. Sizemore was convicted of domestic violence in 2003 against his girlfriend, Heidi Fleiss. In 2006, he pleaded no contest to using methamphetamine outside a motel. Sizemore was arrested in Los Angeles in 2009 for suspected battery of a former spouse, and again in 2011 for the same offense. In 2018, a then 26-year-old actress filed a lawsuit against Sizemore, claiming he abused her as an 11-year-old during production on the film "Born Killers." Sizemore denied it, and the suit was later dismissed.