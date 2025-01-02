Pittsburgh and the surrounding areas to see accumulating snow on Friday morning

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Light to moderate snow fell across Western Pennsylvania and Northern West Virginia late Wednesday afternoon and evening. Officially, around 1" fell at Pittsburgh International with reports of 4" in portions of the Laurel Highlands. Reports are few and far between at the moment, but more should come in throughout the morning.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos

Lingering snow flurries are expected to continue through the day and into the evening hours as weak disturbances aloft in the atmosphere traverse the region from west to east. A more concentrated area of lake-effect snow is expected to persist north of I-80 and between Lake Erie, likely leading to a few inches of accumulation over portions of Mercer, Venango, and Forest counties.

Skies will be mainly cloudy for a large portion of the day on Thursday with perhaps some breaks in the clouds by afternoon and evening. Expect temperatures to peak in the upper 20s to low 30s with breezy west winds around 15 mph.

High temperatures and precipitation chances on Thursday KDKA Weather Center

Clouds will increase again late Thursday night into Friday morning ahead of a smaller, compact wave aloft in the atmosphere. This will be a clipper system moving in from the Upper Midwest, which will bring the next opportunity for accumulating snow starting during the predawn hours of Friday morning.

Low temperatures expected on Thursday night KDKA Weather Center

Temperatures are expected to be in the 20s areawide, which will lead to accumulation on all surfaces of Western Pennsylvania and Northern West Virginia. Early model runs indicate a potential of 1-3" west of the Ridges and Highlands with amounts of 3" to 6" along the westward slopes and into the Laurel Highlands and Ridges.

The highest peaks of the Laurel Highlands and Ridges could easily receive 6" or more as upslope flow enhances snowfall rates. Roads will be snow-covered with reduced visibility, so motorists are advised to slow down and travel with caution during the morning and early afternoon hours of Friday.

Winds will be fairly light in the morning, but as the trough of low pressure passes east, expect winds to increase up to 20mph by late afternoon and evening out of the northwest.

Expected snowfall on Friday afternoon through Friday night KDKA Weather Center

Cold air will move in from the northwest following Friday's expected snow with highs on Saturday in the low -mid 20s and lows in the teens. Saturday will also be a windy day with cloudy skies and lingering snow flurries and snow showers. High pressure will settle into the region on Sunday leading to partially clearing skies, but temperatures are expected to remain well below average.

How snow could impact your travel on Friday morning KDKA Weather Center

A third system will move toward the Ohio Valley and Central Appalachia by Sunday night into Monday with another opportunity for significant accumulating snow.

Sunday night into Monday we could see heavy snow and sleet in certain areas. KDKA Weather Center

The track of this system will be very important to determine where the heaviest snow will occur. As of Thursday morning, there has been a slight northward trend in models and model ensemble members which are used to help show potential outcomes when uncertainty is high with a forecast scenario.

Probabilities for substantial snow accumulation are greatest from Pittsburgh and points south and west, but these may adjust some if the track of the system shifts. I believe we may see another slight northward trend in the track, but the northward trend will be eventually capped off by another system off the coast of New England.

7-day forecast: January 2, 2025 KDKA Weather Center

Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!