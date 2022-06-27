Google tells U.S. workers they can move to states where abortion is legal: report

Technology giant Google says workers who live in parts of the country where abortion is no longer legal after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade may relocate to states where their rights are protected, no questions asked, according to reports.

Google's health insurance will also cover the cost of employees' out-of-state abortion procedures for workers who travel across state lines to seek care.

"To support Googlers and their dependents, our U.S. benefits plan and health insurance covers out-of-state medical procedures that are not available where an employee lives and works," Google's chief people officer Fiona Cicconi said in a memo to employees, obtained by The Verge.

Google didn't immediately respond to requests for comment. The company operates 29 offices in the U.S., including in states where abortion is illegal or expected to be banned.

A host of companies in industries from technology to apparel have offered to cover travel costs for workers and their family members living in states where abortion is now illegal, as well as support for workers fighting for abortion rights.

Salesforce earlier offered to help relocate employees after the Republican governor of Texas signed a strict ban on abortions into law.

Outdoor sportswear company Patagonia last week reiterated that its company health insurance plan covers abortion care, including associated costs like travel, lodging and food. The pro-choice company also pledged to pay bail for employees arrested when they "peacefully protest for reproductive justice."

"Caring for employees extends beyond basic health insurance, so we take a more holistic approach to coverage and support overall wellness to which every human has a right," Patagonia said in a statement on LinkedIn.

Walt Disney on Friday said it would cover employee travel costs for "family planning" and "pregnancy-related decisions" for employees who can't access care where they live. Disney employs 195,000 people, including about 80,000 in Florida.

"We recognize the impact of the ruling and that we remain committed to providing comprehensive access to quality and affordable care for all our employees, cast members and their families, including family planning and reproductive care, no matter where they live," a Disney spokesperson stated in an email to CBS MoneyWatch.