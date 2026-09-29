West Mifflin cat rescue seeks help after 3 kittens left in donation bin

It's been a rough kitten season, especially for volunteer cat rescues. The latest challenge for Fur All Kittys Cat Rescue in West Mifflin began with a moment caught on camera Monday.

Video shows two men leaving three 2-week-old kittens in a closed donation bin, meant for things like food and bedding, outside the building.

According to the cat rescue, it happened around 1:15 p.m. Luckily, one volunteer showed up around 5 p.m. to collect a Chewy order delivered to the building and happened to check inside the donation bin, finding the kittens after they were left outside for hours.

Maggie Yenchick, the nonprofit's assistant medical coordinator, answered the call to foster the three kittens. She said that amount of time was a "very long time for kittens this young to go without mom."

"It's just scary when they're this young. They can't regulate their body temperatures," Yenchick said.

She tended to them all night and described what they looked like when they were found.

"They had some live fleas on them. They were covered in flea dirt," said Yenchick. "Nothing in there to really keep them warm besides the sheet that was with them that was just covered in weird dust."

This is a growing concern for cat rescues.

"This is not the first time the cats have been dumped at our doorstep," added Yenchick. "It's heartbreaking every single time it happens."

She said she believes the two men had good intentions.

"In our eyes, we do think they were trying to do the right thing."

However, these kittens need their mother.

"We're not trying to prosecute them or anything. We just want to know if there's an area that we can go search," said Yenchick. "We just want to know where they came from so that we can go and try to trap mom."

It's a critical request of the community, during a difficult time for cat rescues.

"Understand that rescues, and not even just ours, are very stretched thin at this point in the year; it's been a very long and hard kitten season for everybody. Having very thin resources for a bottle feeder. It's very hard for us to take on kittens this little," said Yenchick.

Fur All Kittys is a volunteer organization and is not staffed around the clock.

For the rescue's contact information, visit their website, message their Facebook page or call or text (412) 979-9855.