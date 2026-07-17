Abandoned mini golf course in Westmoreland County getting new life

A miniature golf course that's been sitting abandoned for nearly 25 years is getting a second chance.

The former Charlie's Ballgame in Unity Township is being transformed into the new Charlie's Hideout Putt and Hit, thanks to Tom and Lisa Bihon.

For the couple, the miniature golf and batting cage complex along Route 30 wasn't just a place to play growing up. It was a place to make memories.

Now, they're working to make sure a new generation can make memories here, too.

"When you look at this place, how does it make you feel? asked KDKA's Chris DeRose.

"Excited," said Lisa. "Especially for my grandkids."

"Yeah, I was excited when they opened it up and actually got to see it again," said Tom. "We were like, 'Wow, this is going to be beautiful.'"

Charlie's Ballgame closed in the early 2000s and sat vacant for years. Over time, nature reclaimed much of the property, leaving the once-popular attraction hidden beneath brush and trees, and fading from memory for many in the community.

But not for the Bihons.

This spring, after years of talking about it, they decided it was finally time to breathe new life into the old course and create the new Charlie's Hideout Putt and Hit.

While bringing this place back is exciting, getting it back up to par is not a chip shot.

"We're going to start landscaping the grass areas, cleaning all the rock beds up, all this gets pressure washed and cleaned really good," said Tom. "And we'll have people come in and put the new greens on."

"We want to put obstacles in here. We're not sure yet what we want to do, but we're thinking maybe of a Westmoreland County (theme)."

"I'm thinking a Bigfoot theme," joked Tom.

"Yeah," said Lisa. "But we are not sure, so we need some help. So, if any local artists are interested."

For now, it's still a work in progress. But before long, Tom and Lisa hope these small fairways and batting cages will once again echo with the sounds of friendly competition, family fun, and maybe a few holes-in-one.

Charlie's Hideout Putt and Hit is tentatively slated to open next April. More information can be found on the course's Facebook page.