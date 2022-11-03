AAA warns it's peak time for deer collisions

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - AAA says it's the peak time of the year for deer collisions. Cooler weather and shorter days mean we'll see more deer on the road.

To help prevent a crash or reduce damage from one, AAA has a few suggestions.

Pay attention to those yellow, diamond-shaped signs with an image of a deer. That means you're in an area with high deer activity.

Keep focused on the road, especially in the early morning and evening hours. Deer are most active from 5 to 8 each morning and night.

Use your high beams if there's no oncoming traffic.

And if you see one deer, expect more. Deer rarely travel alone.

AAA says the average insurance claim for a collision with a deer is about $5,000.