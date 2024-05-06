Watch CBS News
AAA hosting license plate replacement events across Pittsburgh area

By Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - AAA will stage several license plate replacement events across the Pittsburgh area.

AAA East Central, with the help of several local fire and police departments, will replace any peeling license plates for free.

The full list of locations, dates, times and participating agencies can be found below.

Tuesday, May 7 - 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Museum Building South Park Fairgrounds 
Partners: Allegheny County Police Department, Port Authority Police

Tuesday, May 7 - 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
South Strabane Fire Department
172 Oak Spring Road
Partners: South Strabane Police and Fire Department, Pennsylvania State Police

Wednesday, May 15 - 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
AAA Robinson Town Centre Branch Office
1760 Park Manor Boulevard, Pittsburgh
Partners: Allegheny County Police Department, Port Authority Police

Wednesday, May 29 - 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
AAA Monroeville Branch Office
2725 Mosside Boulevard, Monroeville
Partners: Allegheny County Police Department, Port Authority Police 

Tuesday, June 4 - 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
AAA Greensburg Branch Office
5142 US-30 Suite 135, Greensburg
Partners: Pennsylvania State Police

Wednesday, June 5 - 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
AAA Rochester Branch Office
300 Adams Street, Rochester
Partners: Rochester Borough Police Department

Pennsylvania vehicle owners can be pulled over and fined up to $100 for having a license plate that is deemed illegible. According to PennDOT, a license plate is illegible when one or more characters cannot be recognized from 50 feet or if the plate shows any blistering, peeling, discoloration or loss of reflectivity. 

First published on May 6, 2024 / 12:53 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

