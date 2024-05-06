AAA hosting license plate replacement events across Pittsburgh area

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - AAA will stage several license plate replacement events across the Pittsburgh area.

AAA East Central, with the help of several local fire and police departments, will replace any peeling license plates for free.

The full list of locations, dates, times and participating agencies can be found below.

Tuesday, May 7 - 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Museum Building South Park Fairgrounds

Partners: Allegheny County Police Department, Port Authority Police

Tuesday, May 7 - 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

South Strabane Fire Department

172 Oak Spring Road

Partners: South Strabane Police and Fire Department, Pennsylvania State Police

Wednesday, May 15 - 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

AAA Robinson Town Centre Branch Office

1760 Park Manor Boulevard, Pittsburgh

Partners: Allegheny County Police Department, Port Authority Police

Wednesday, May 29 - 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

AAA Monroeville Branch Office

2725 Mosside Boulevard, Monroeville

Partners: Allegheny County Police Department, Port Authority Police

Tuesday, June 4 - 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

AAA Greensburg Branch Office

5142 US-30 Suite 135, Greensburg

Partners: Pennsylvania State Police

Wednesday, June 5 - 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

AAA Rochester Branch Office

300 Adams Street, Rochester

Partners: Rochester Borough Police Department

Pennsylvania vehicle owners can be pulled over and fined up to $100 for having a license plate that is deemed illegible. According to PennDOT, a license plate is illegible when one or more characters cannot be recognized from 50 feet or if the plate shows any blistering, peeling, discoloration or loss of reflectivity.