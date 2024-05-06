AAA hosting license plate replacement events across Pittsburgh area
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - AAA will stage several license plate replacement events across the Pittsburgh area.
AAA East Central, with the help of several local fire and police departments, will replace any peeling license plates for free.
The full list of locations, dates, times and participating agencies can be found below.
Tuesday, May 7 - 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Museum Building South Park Fairgrounds
Partners: Allegheny County Police Department, Port Authority Police
Tuesday, May 7 - 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
South Strabane Fire Department
172 Oak Spring Road
Partners: South Strabane Police and Fire Department, Pennsylvania State Police
Wednesday, May 15 - 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
AAA Robinson Town Centre Branch Office
1760 Park Manor Boulevard, Pittsburgh
Partners: Allegheny County Police Department, Port Authority Police
Wednesday, May 29 - 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
AAA Monroeville Branch Office
2725 Mosside Boulevard, Monroeville
Partners: Allegheny County Police Department, Port Authority Police
Tuesday, June 4 - 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
AAA Greensburg Branch Office
5142 US-30 Suite 135, Greensburg
Partners: Pennsylvania State Police
Wednesday, June 5 - 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
AAA Rochester Branch Office
300 Adams Street, Rochester
Partners: Rochester Borough Police Department
Pennsylvania vehicle owners can be pulled over and fined up to $100 for having a license plate that is deemed illegible. According to PennDOT, a license plate is illegible when one or more characters cannot be recognized from 50 feet or if the plate shows any blistering, peeling, discoloration or loss of reflectivity.