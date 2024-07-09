A heat advisory has been issued for most of the Pittsburgh area. Here are some ways to try and stay cool.
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A heat advisory has been issued for most of the Pittsburgh area with temperatures expected to soar into the mid-to-high 90s this afternoon.
The advisory will be in place from 12:00 p.m. through 8 p.m. and includes most of the Pittsburgh area, including Allegheny, Beaver, Greene, Washington, and Westmoreland counties.
Heat index temperatures are expected to be higher than 100 degrees.
When temperatures are this high, heat and humidity can cause heat illnesses.
Some things you can do to avoid the heat and avoid illnesses include staying in air-conditioned rooms, drinking plenty of fluids, and staying out of the sun.
It's also recommended to check in on relatives and neighbors.
Pools in Pittsburgh open
In the city of Pittsburgh, there are 14 pools that will be open, but the Highland Park pool will not be open.
Due to mechanical issues, the pool is closed until further notice.
City officials say the issues are being addressed, but did not give a timeframe on when the pool may reopen.
Cooling centers open today
In addition to the 15 pools open in the city, there are six Healthy Active Living Centers that will open as cooling centers from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
CitiParks and the City of Pittsburgh typically activate the cooling centers when high temperatures are expected to be above 90 degrees.
Beechview Healthy Active Living Community Center
1555 Broadway Avenue - Pittsburgh, PA 15216
Brighton Heights Healthy Active Living Community Center
3515 McClure Avenue - Pittsburgh, PA 15212
Greenfield Healthy Active Living Community Center
745 Greenfield Avenue - Pittsburgh, PA 15217
Homewood Healthy Active Living Community Center
7321 Frankstown Road - Pittsburgh, PA 15208
Sheraden Healthy Active Living Community Center
720 Sherwood Avenue - Pittsburgh, PA 15204
South Side Healthy Active Living Community Center
12th & Bingham Streets - Pittsburgh, PA 15203