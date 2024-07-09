A heat advisory has been issued for most of the Pittsburgh area. Here are some ways to try and stay cool.

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A heat advisory has been issued for most of the Pittsburgh area with temperatures expected to soar into the mid-to-high 90s this afternoon.

The advisory will be in place from 12:00 p.m. through 8 p.m. and includes most of the Pittsburgh area, including Allegheny, Beaver, Greene, Washington, and Westmoreland counties.

Heat index temperatures are expected to be higher than 100 degrees.

The hottest day to the week is forecast to be tomorrow with highs in the low-to-middle 90s with heat indices as high as 100F. Make sure to stay hydrated out there! pic.twitter.com/iD1AZyW60J — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) July 9, 2024

When temperatures are this high, heat and humidity can cause heat illnesses.

Some things you can do to avoid the heat and avoid illnesses include staying in air-conditioned rooms, drinking plenty of fluids, and staying out of the sun.

It's also recommended to check in on relatives and neighbors.

Pools in Pittsburgh open

In the city of Pittsburgh, there are 14 pools that will be open, but the Highland Park pool will not be open.

IMPORTANT UPDATE!



The Highland Park Pool is CLOSED. This closure is due to mechanical issues. Crews are working to assess the situation for the needed repairs. Please stay tuned for updates. pic.twitter.com/B09y5tyGeQ — CitiParks: Pittsburgh Parks & Recreation (@CitiParks) July 8, 2024

Due to mechanical issues, the pool is closed until further notice.

City officials say the issues are being addressed, but did not give a timeframe on when the pool may reopen.

Cooling centers open today

In addition to the 15 pools open in the city, there are six Healthy Active Living Centers that will open as cooling centers from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

CitiParks and the City of Pittsburgh typically activate the cooling centers when high temperatures are expected to be above 90 degrees.

Beechview Healthy Active Living Community Center

1555 Broadway Avenue - Pittsburgh, PA 15216

Brighton Heights Healthy Active Living Community Center

3515 McClure Avenue - Pittsburgh, PA 15212

Greenfield Healthy Active Living Community Center

745 Greenfield Avenue - Pittsburgh, PA 15217

Homewood Healthy Active Living Community Center

7321 Frankstown Road - Pittsburgh, PA 15208

Sheraden Healthy Active Living Community Center

720 Sherwood Avenue - Pittsburgh, PA 15204

South Side Healthy Active Living Community Center

12th & Bingham Streets - Pittsburgh, PA 15203