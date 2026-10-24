911 dispatchers classified as first responders under new Pennsylvania law

Under a new Pennsylvania law, 911 dispatchers are now classified as first responders, just like firefighters or police.

The bill passed both chambers unanimously and was signed by Gov. Josh Shapiro.

The new law gives 911 dispatchers access to expanded resources, and for those like Beaver County Emergency Management Coordinator Eric Brewer, it's a long time coming.

"These professionals work 365 days a year, seven days a week," Brewer said.

The legislation, originally House Bill 453, was introduced by state Rep. Jessica Benham. She said prior to this, dispatchers were considered clerical workers or office clerks. The law changes that and includes all telecommunicators.

"It's inclusive of all the folks that are taking calls, dispatching calls, supervising in that space, so it ensures that those folks are properly categorized under state law as first responders and that they are eligible for all the benefits that they would be entitled to under law. So this would include things like expanded access to mental health support, for example," Benham said.

Because when the phone rings, it's always the unexpected, and while the person on the other end needs help now, the person on this end may need it later.

"To keep us in good mental health, keep the dispatch staff in good mental health," Brewer said. "They sit and listen to bad things 24/7."