91-year-old Pittsburgh-area woman dies after own car rolls over her

A 91-year-old woman in Cranberry Township died on Friday after her vehicle apparently rolled over her, police said.

Cranberry Twp Police Lt. Chuck Mascellino said crews were called to the parking lot of the Post Office on Executive Drive around 10 a.m. for an incident. The officer said police believe the 91-year-old driver did not put her car into park before getting out, and it may have rolled over her.

The woman was taken to a local hospital for treatment. She later died at the hospital.

Mascellino added that police believe the car hit her, but there could have also been a medical incident. The official cause is under investigation. No other information was released on Friday.