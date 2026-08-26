8 kids hit by vehicle while waiting for Mercer County school bus

Eight kids were hit by a vehicle while waiting for their school bus in Mercer County early Wednesday morning.

Mercer County dispatchers confirmed that eight students were taken to the hospital following the incident that happened around 7:30 a.m. near the intersection of West Butler Street and Maple Street in Mercer.

Dispatchers said the students were taken to UPMC Shenango and AHN Grove City hospitals and that minor injuries were reported.

The ages of the students are unknown at this time, and it's also unclear what led up to the crash.

KDKA has reached out to the Mercer Area School District for more information.