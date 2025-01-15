7 people charged with hindering apprehension of 16-year-old Beaver Falls homicide suspect

BEAVER FALLS, Pa. (KDKA) — Seven people have been charged with hindering the apprehension of a 16-year-old wanted for shooting and killing another teenager in Beaver Falls last month.

Beaver Falls police announced that seven people were arrested around 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday for their role in hindering the apprehension of Eric Krassman Jr.

Investigators allege Krassman shot and killed 16-year-old Darell Love at a home on 13th Street the night of Dec. 18. Police said they responded to the house after Love's mother called 911 to say her son had been shot.

According to the criminal complaint, when officers arrived, Love's mother told them she was in her bedroom when she heard a loud bang. Seconds later, she said her son came into her room bleeding heavily from his head. When she asked him what happened, he told her Eric Krassman Jr. shot him.

Police said Krassman fled the scene, dropping a semiautomatic handgun in the living room before officers arrived. Love was taken to Allegheny General Hospital, where he later died.

After charges were filed against Krassman, police asked the public for help finding him, saying they believed he was armed and dangerous.

Stevie Jo Canakes, Kevin Goode Jr., Paige Goode, Eric Krassman Sr., Sandra Mccullough, Payge Murphy and Eric Walker were all charged with felony counts of hindering apprehension. Canakes and Goode were also charged with obstruction of law, which is a misdemeanor.

"The City of Beaver Falls Police Department will actively pursue and arrest persons that aid criminal actors or assist those actors in evading capture," police said in a press release.