City of Beaver Falls Police Department searching for 16-year-old suspect in deadly shooting

BEAVER FALLS, Pa. (KDKA) - The City of Beaver Falls Police Department is searching for a 16-year-old charged in the shooting death of another 16-year-old.

According to police, on Wednesday, they were called to a home in the 300 block of 13th Street for reports of a shooting. Once they arrived, they found a 16-year-old male had been shot in the head. He was taken to a hospital in Pittsburgh where he ultimately died from his injuries.

Investigators were able to determine the victim had been shot by 16-year-old Eric Krassman Jr., who had fled the scene before police arrived.

Police describe Krassman as a 5'5" white male, weighing approximately 120 pounds, and with blue eyes.

He is facing charges of criminal homicide and possession of a firearm by a minor.

The public is urged to not approach him as he is believed to be armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to call the City of Beaver Falls Police Department at 724-775-0880.