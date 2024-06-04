60-year-old man killed in Armstrong County crash

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A 60-year-old man has died after being involved in a head-on crash in Armstrong County on Monday evening.

The Armstrong County Coroner's Office says that Brian Ochs died at the scene after crashing into another vehicle along Route 268 around 5 p.m.

The coroner's office says that Ochs lost control of his car, hit the guide rail several times, and crossed the center line before crashing into another vehicle.

Speed is believed to be a factor, according to the coroner's office.

The driver of the other vehicle was flown to the hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

State Police from Butler and the Armstrong County Coroner's Office are investigating the cause of the crash.