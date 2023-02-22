Watch CBS News
5 injured after fire in Windgap

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Five people were injured after a house fire in Windgap on Tuesday.

Crews were called to the home on Oberton Street around 5 p.m. Officials said five people were taken to local hospitals, including two people from the home and two police officers. No firefighters were injured.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time. Officials are investigating. 

