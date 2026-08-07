Former Baldwin High School softball star gives back to next generation at 412 Fastpitch

Anna Lauterbach has seen great success during her days as a softball player, but now she's using that experience to give back to the next generation of athletes in more ways than one.

For the past six years, Lauterbach has been coaching younger local players at 412 Fastpitch, her two-level training facility in Baldwin, and through free skills clinics where she hosts young girls and boys every year. She has trained more than 400 young athletes in that span.

After a highly decorated pitching career at Baldwin High School, where she was named All-Pennsylvania three times, she went on to pitch for four years at St. Joseph's University in Philadelphia, setting the single-season program record for saves as a senior.

She has adopted a community-style approach to coaching, creating an environment where players can feel comfortable, confident and empowered.

"They want to become better pitchers and dominate on the field. And then when they get here, the vibe is awesome," said Lauterbach. "Whether the girls are coming here for hitting, pitching, or fielding, they're not only getting better, but they have a great time while they're here."

While enjoying their time training, the players have also enjoyed varying levels of success. There are dozens of pennants lining the wall at 412 Fastpitch, marking the colleges where both players and instructors have gone on to play college softball. In addition, four of the players she's coached are currently representing Pittsburgh on the East Region team at the Junior League Softball World Series in Kirkland, Washington.

Another aspect of her coaching work is the establishment of the "Cousin's Closet," an exchange program where players can either donate or utilize equipment that's been donated by players and families, free of charge. The slogan of the closet is: "Leave what you can, take what you need."

"We saw a lot of equipment that girls were growing out of, or no longer needed, and it was just collecting dust," Lauterbach said. "So, we decided to create a program where the kids can leave anything that they're no longer using or don't need anymore."

The closet is named in honor of Lauterbach's two older cousins — Mark and Scott — who both died unexpectedly at young ages. She said she felt there was no better way to honor them than to create a supply source where the players can find anything they need.

"One family's donation can be another kid's opportunity to play in the game," she said.