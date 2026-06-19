4 sets of triplets born at hospital in Pittsburgh

Doctors at Allegheny Health Networks' West Penn Hospital delivered four sets of triplets recently.

The hospital announced the baby boom in an Instagram post on Friday, saying it helped welcome "an astonishing four sets of triplets, bringing triple the joy to their proud parents."

After being born, the babies were taken to the neonatal intensive care unit to get extra support from Allegheny Health Network's team.

"West Penn Hospital is home to a Level 3 NICU and provides tiny patients like these the specialized care they need to start their amazing journeys," the Instagram post added.

From 1998 to 2023, the triplet and multiple birth rate in the United States declined 62%, according to a report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The report says the birth rate went from 193.5 per 100,000 total births to 73.8 per 100,000 total births.