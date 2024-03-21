Watch CBS News
35-year-old truck driver killed in massive pileup on I-80 in Clarion County, Pennsylvania

By Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- New details have emerged surrounding the deadly massive tractor-trailer pileup crash on Interstate 80 in Clarion County earlier this week.

The Clarion County Coroner's Office has confirmed to KDKA-TV that a 35-year-old truck driver from Queens, New York was the one person killed in the crash.

The coroner's office says that Singh was ejected from his truck and died at the scene. 

The Emlenton Fire Department says that more than 20 vehicles were involved in the crash and that consisted of both trucks and passenger vehicles. 

One person was killed in a tractor-trailer pileup involving at least 20 vehicles on the Emlenton Bridge which carries Interstate 80 in Clarion County, Pa.  KDKA Drone Team / KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

An aerial view of the scene from the KDKA Drone Team showed at least 10 tractor-trailers were involved.

Eight people were taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries stemming from the crash and the interstate was shut down for several hours. 

Pennsylvania State Police out of the Clarion barracks are leading the investigation into what caused the pileup. 

