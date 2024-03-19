Watch CBS News
Interstate 80 shut down due to massive tractor-trailer pileup

By Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

RICHLAND TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- Interstate 80 is shut down due to a massive pileup crash on the Emlenton High-Level Bridge in Clarion County involving multiple tractor-trailer trucks.

The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. in the westbound lanes of the interstate.

Aerial video from the KDKA Drone Team shows as many as eight tractor-trailers and other vehicles were involved in the pileup crash.

kdka-interstate-80-emlenton-bridge-tractor-trailer-pileup.png
Multiple tractor-trailers were involved in an overnight pileup crash on the Emlenton Bridge along Interstate 80. KDKA Drone Team / KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

PennDOT says that the interstate is closed between Exit 42 near the Emlenton Travel Plaza and Exit 53 near the Wolfs Camping Resort. 

It's unclear if or how many people have been injured, what led up to the crash, or if weather was a factor in the pileup.

Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for more on this developing story. 

Mike Darnay
238700695-10102115172000875-2846252720336865635-n.jpg

Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at KDKA-TV/CBS News Pittsburgh.

First published on March 19, 2024 / 4:12 AM EDT

