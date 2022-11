PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Three juveniles have escaped from the Adelphoi facility in Westmoreland County.

This happened Friday night along Marcia Street in Derry Township.

On 11/11/22 at approximately 1945 hours, three court committed juveniles escaped from the Adelphoi facility located at 105 Marcia Street, Derry Township, Westmoreland Co. All three are currently wanted on aggravated assault and escape charges.

Call 911 w/ any info. pic.twitter.com/aIdUZ1RRD3 — Troopers Steve Limani & Cliff Greenfield (@PSPTroopAPIO) November 12, 2022

Anyone with information can call 911.