3 homes to be torn down due to Plum explosion

PLUM, Pa. (KDKA) - Allegheny County and Plum officials have released more information regarding the deadly Plum home explosion from last weekend.

Plum Borough officials were advised that three houses in the Rustic Ridge neighborhood will be torn down once deemed appropriate by the Allegheny County Fire Marshal. Additionally, a total of 10 homes are currently uninhabitable. Property owners of the 10 houses will need a structural engineer to analyze the structures to determine further action, according to a press release given Saturday afternoon.

Currently, the county fire marshal has deployed a 'systemic' approach while investigating the blast, identifying heat sources, the first fuel ignited, and the act or circumstances that brought them all together. This process is ongoing.

Chief Matt Brown provided the following response to the investigation:

"The Allegheny County Department of Emergency Services, which includes the Office of the Fire Marshal, works frequently with different levels of PA DEP in our daily operations and responses. The assistance provided in support of our Fire Marshal investigation is always appreciated and beneficial for all the same reasons listed. Our deputies investigating on scene are in daily contact with the DEP officials, as well as local and other agency officials on scene since early this week," Brown said. "In times of disaster and in our daily planning and preparation for responding to and preventing emergencies, nothing serves responders and residents better than cooperative agencies working together for the safety of the communities that we serve."

In all, 38 fire agencies from Allegheny and Westmoreland counties responded to the Aug. 12 incident. Additionally, three police departments and eight EMS agencies from Allegheny and Westmoreland counties responded, per the press release.