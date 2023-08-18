DEP launches investigation into deadly Plum house explosion, Gov. Josh Shapiro said

PLUM BOROUGH (KDKA) – The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection is now investigating the deadly Plum house explosion.

The investigation was directed by Gov. Josh Shapiro.

The DEP inspectors began with a stray gas investigation at the site to look for sources of combustible gas near the structure, all under the DEP's jurisdiction. The inspectors are using handheld gas detectors to take daily readings of the presence of combustible gas.

"From the moment DEP was called in to investigate, our experts have worked tirelessly alongside county officials and partner agencies to aid in identifying the cause," said DEP secretary Rich Negrin.

"Our emergency response team, geologists, and members of the Oil and Gas District Operations will continue to have boots on the ground in the days ahead, as we exhaust every relevant resource in our scope of jurisdiction."

The oil and gas well sites closest to the Rustic Ridge neighborhood were already inspected and crews are continuing to coordinate with the owners and operators of the wells and associated pipelines.

DEP staff are inspecting abandoned and historic wells and will continue to do so to look for oil and gas wells in the surrounding area that could be a source of natural gas.

"I am in constant communication with Governor Shapiro, who has expressed his unwavering support for the Plum community and for the use of all available investigative measures. At the Governor's request, an extensive amount of testing has been completed. I have ordered that the results be expedited. Over the next few days additional testing will be conducted and shared with the public appropriately," added Negrin.

"It is not lost on our agency the tremendous impact this event has had on the Plum community. Our thoughts and prayers remain with the family and the precious lives lost through this tragic incident."