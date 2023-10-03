21st annual City of Pittsburgh Gingerbread House Competition accepting entries into contest

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The City of Pittsburgh has announced that registration to enter the 21st Annual City of Pittsburgh Gingerbread House Competition is now open.

Registration into the competition can be done online and will remain open until November 5.

City leaders are inviting individuals, communities, non-profit organizations, and individuals to enter the contest as part of celebrating the upcoming holiday season.

The competition started in 2002 as a way to benefit the Children's Hospital Free Care Fund and in the more than two decades of entries into the contest at PPG Place, the competition is now held at the City-County Building.

Pittsburgh's gingerbread house display and competition is back at the City-County Building. (Photo: KDKA)

The city will hold an opening ceremony for the display on November 17 and entries will remain on display for Light Up Night on November 18 and will be on display through early January.

Last year, the contest introduced a new 'City Neighborhoods' category where people from any of Pittsburgh's 90 neighborhoods can celebrate their community and vote for the People's Choice Award.

Last year, Blackhawk High School won the People's Choice Award for their 'UP on the Housetop' gingerbread house version of the house from Pixar's 'Up' movie.

A gingerbread version of the house from Pixar's "Up" created by Blackhawk High School won the city of Pittsburgh's annual competition. (Photo: City of Pittsburgh/Twitter)

To learn more about the competition, including guidelines for the gingerbread houses, key dates, times, specifications, and more, or to submit an entry into the contest, click here.