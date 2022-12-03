Watch CBS News
Gingerbread houses on display at City-County Building

By Garrett Behanna

CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - If you're looking for something to do this weekend, stop by the gingerbread displays at the City-County Building in Pittsburgh.

People built their own edible houses for the 20th annual competition.

The display will sit in the grand lobby through early January. It's open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

You can also vote for the people's choice award through Dec. 31.

First published on December 3, 2022 / 4:20 PM

