Gingerbread version of house from 'Up' wins city's annual competition

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A gingerbread version of the house from Pixar's "Up" won the city of Pittsburgh's annual competition.

Blackhawk High School's tiny house complete with a bouquet of gumdrop balloons won the 2022 people's choice award, the city announced on Twitter Wednesday.

The City of Pittsburgh Office of Special Events is pleased to announce this year’s People’s Choice Award winner after receiving thousands of votes.



Blackhawk High School is the 2022 People’s Choice Award Winner for their entry “UP on the Housetop.” pic.twitter.com/EWI9IOmsFl — City of Pittsburgh (@Pittsburgh) January 4, 2023

"Blackhawk's entry combined the charm of the Pixar feature film 'UP' and the holiday spirit of the gingerbread contest and caught the attention of many visitors to the in-person display and online gallery," the city said in a tweet.

The entry also collected a first-place ribbon in the high school category.

There's still time to see all the gingerbread houses on display in the City-County Building. The display will stay up through Jan. 6 and photos of the entries are posted online.

This year's display was the first back in-person since the pandemic.