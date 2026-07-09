Tolls on the Pennsylvania Turnpike will increase in 2027. Here's how much more drivers will pay.

If you're traveling the Pennsylvania Turnpike in 2027, you will see an increase in tolls across the commonwealth.

The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission announced this week that there will be a toll rate increase in the coming year. Beginning on January 3, 2027, tolls will increase by 3.5%.

The increase in tolls is due to Act 44 of 2007, which was amended by Act 89 in 2013. That legislation requires the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission to assist in funding statewide ground transportation beyond just the turnpike.

How much more will I pay to drive on the turnpike?

With a 3.5% increase, which, according to the commission, is the lowest hike since 2014, drivers will see the per-mile rate rise from $.073 to $.075 and the segment fee from $1.13 to $1.17.

The turnpike commission said that toll rates are rounded up to the nearest penny.

During the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission's July 7 meeting, they approved the new toll increase.

Can I save money on turnpike tolls?

According to the commission, the best way to save money on tolls while traveling on the Pennsylvania Turnpike is to sign up for E-ZPass. Drivers using E-ZPass save 50% on tolls compared to those who are tolled by license plate.

Drivers are also able to pay cash through KUBRA, which you can learn more about here.

Travelers can budget ahead for the cost of driving on the Pennsylvania Turnpike using the PA Toll Calculator.