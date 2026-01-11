More than 1,000 people take part in Pittsburgh Marathon kick-off training

More than 1,000 runners and walkers hit the pavement on Saturday morning in the Strip District for a small preview of what is to come in just a few short months.

It was a DICK's Sporting Goods Pittsburgh Marathon kickoff training run, which, each year, marks the official start of marathon season.

The training run has become a new year tradition in the city, as it signals to runners that it's the beginning of months of training for those who will be running the race.

The organizers of the marathon, as well as the training run, said this year held a record number of participants.

"We had 1,400 registered today, which was a record out of any year," said Troy Schooley. "This is our highest year ever, and it really shows. That's where our numbers are, we have 16,000 people already registered for marathon weekend, which is on pace to be a record."

That record that Schooley referenced is on pace to be 50,000 participants. For the Pittsburgh Marathon, that would be an all-time record.

The 2026 Pittsburgh Marathon weekend will be May 1-3, and you can learn more, as well as sign up, on their website at this link.