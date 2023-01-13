2 wanted for stealing from unlocked cars, Findlay Township police say

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two people are wanted after allegedly stealing from unlocked cars, according to a Facebook post from police.

The Findlay Township Police Department said it is looking for 20-year-old Cameron Cosentino and 22-year-old Rainelle Wolfe. They both have active arrest warrants for theft.

Back in November, according to a criminal complaint, Wolfe told detectives in an interview that her ex-boyfriend, Cosentino, stole from vehicles in multiple neighborhoods, including Findlay Township, North Fayette Township, Crafton, Carnegie, Scott Township and Heidelburg.

At times, she worked as a lookout person, according to charging documents, while he stole money and guns from vehicles. Wolf told police that Cosentino stole approximately $700-$800 out of a wallet that he found in a vehicle at the Imperial Ridge housing plan.

In April, Allegheny County police said Wolfe tried to drown her daughter inside the Drury Hotel in Robinson Township. Police said Wolfe was living at the hotel with her two daughters and another person.

The authorities said a witness told them that Wolfe got mad after her 1-year-old daughter soiled herself. According to the criminal complaint, Wolfe slapped the baby twice on her stomach, took her by the arms, and threw her in the bathtub to try to clean her up.

Once there were 1 to 2 inches of water in the tub, Wolfe started swearing and yelling at the baby, according to the complaint. The complaint goes on to say that the witness said Wolfe pushed the baby's head to the bottom of the tub, pinning her so half her face was partially submerged in water for about eight to 10 seconds.

Authorities charged her with aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of children and recklessly endangering another person.

In October, the felonies were withdrawn, and she pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges, according to court documents. Wolfe received two and a half years of probation, court documents said. Sources said Wolfe's two daughters are not in her custody.

Last year, North Fayette police arrested Cosentino for aggravated assault. There are additional warrants from other agencies.